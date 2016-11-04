News / World

The Latest: Seoul braces for huge anti-Park rally

South Korean union members shout slogans during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. In an extraordinary display of abject apology during a moment of supreme crisis, South Korean President Park took sole blame Friday for a "heartbreaking" scandal amid rising suspicion that she allowed a mysterious confidante to manipulate power from the shadows. The letters read "Step Down, Park Geun-hye."(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on South Korea's political scandal (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Tens of thousands of South Koreans are expected to march in Seoul to demand President Park Geun-hye's resignation after she apologized for allowing her longtime friend to meddle in government affairs.

Police expect around 40,000 people while organizers of the rally say as many as 100,000 will turn out Saturday.

Dozens of police buses are parked in streets around City Hall and also a square in front of an old palace gate, which the police plan to close off to prevent protesters from marching toward the Blue House, the presidential office and residence.

In Friday's televised apology, Park vowed to accept a direct investigation into her actions, but the opposition, sensing weakness, immediately threatened to push for her ouster.

