The Latest: Seoul braces for huge anti-Park rally

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on South Korea's political scandal (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Tens of thousands of South Koreans are expected to march in Seoul to demand President Park Geun-hye's resignation after she apologized for allowing her longtime friend to meddle in government affairs.

Police expect around 40,000 people while organizers of the rally say as many as 100,000 will turn out Saturday.

Dozens of police buses are parked in streets around City Hall and also a square in front of an old palace gate, which the police plan to close off to prevent protesters from marching toward the Blue House, the presidential office and residence.