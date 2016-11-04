Cops: 2 arrested over street brawl where officer was stabbed

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities say two men have been arrested in connection with a street brawl that left two Newark police officers injured — a sergeant who was stabbed and a detective who was kicked in the head.

Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says the sergeant's stab wound was "severe," but he's expected to recover.

He says the female detective was punched in the face, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

They were intervening in a fight involving about 50 people around 3 a.m. when the attack took place.

Police haven't released the officers' names.

Ambrose says 21-year-old Marc Peralta, of West New York, is charged with assault. He says a second man has been arrested, but his age and charges weren't released.