Ukrainian president falls victim of phone hoax

MOSCOW — Ukraine and Kyrgyzstan are trying to sort out an incident in which an unidentified person called the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, posing as his Kyrgyz counterpart.

On Wednesday, Petroshenko's office issued a statement about his phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev. Within hours, Atambayev's office said that there was no such a call and suggested that Poroshenko fell victim of a hoax.

The two ex-Soviet nations' top diplomats then discussed the incident by phone. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin referred to it as a "provocation" on Twitter, saying Thursday that it was intended to derail a Ukrainian attempt to draft a United Nations resolution on human rights violations in Crimea.