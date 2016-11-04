Yemeni rebels show alleged Saudi captives on TV

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's Houthi rebels have shown five captives on TV, allegedly Saudi soldiers caught near the border.

The captives appeared in civilian clothes on Friday on Houthis' al-Masirah TV; they identified themselves with name, rank and unit. Each gave the sites where they were captured, all either in the Najran or Asir border regions.

It was not clear which side of the border they were captured on, and no date was given for their capture. It was not immediately possible to verify the authenticity of the video.