2 arrested during anti-corruption march in Washington

Police said in a statement that they saw graffiti on buildings and sidewalks in the area of Saturday's Million Mask March, which organizers describe on their Facebook page as a march against government and corporate corruption. Police photographs appear to show the word "corrupt" and images of English anti-hero Guy Fawkes spray painted at the Federal Bureau of Investigation building on Pennsylvania Avenue. They also show graffiti at the Trump International Hotel. Police say a police cruiser was also damaged.