2 Pakistani nationals get time served in Internet pill case
WASHINGTON — Two Pakistani nationals held in custody since their 2012 arrest have been sentenced to time served.
Prosecutors said in a statement Friday that 43-year-old Sheikh Waseem Ul Haq and 54-year-old Tahir Saeed operated
Prosecutors said Ul Haq was sentenced Friday to time served. Saeed was sentenced to time served on Sept. 23. The two men were arrested in London in 2012 and extradited to the United States. Both men took guilty pleas in the case. Ul Haq's attorney David Benowitz said Saturday a sentence of time served was appropriate.
Both defendants will be returned to Pakistan.