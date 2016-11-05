At least 8 injured in shooting outside club, 2 arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. — Two young men were arrested after a shooting Saturday morning outside an Oakland nightclub that left eight people hurt, including the two men, police said.

Both suspects, ages 17 and 21, are in stable condition and had not been identified. The other six people who were shot include four women and two men ranging in age from 17 to 28. Five are in stable condition and one is critical, the Oakland Police Department said.

Oakland Lt. Rachael Van Sloten said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside Vinyl nightclub and found multiple victims. Officers nearby heard the shots, the department said.

A man reportedly walked up to a crowd gathered outside the business and got into an argument before gunfire was exchanged, the East Bay Times reported (http://bit.ly/2fpo3X2).