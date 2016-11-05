Federal judge rejects voter intimidation arguments

NEWARK, N.J. — A federal judge in New Jersey has denied a motion by the Democratic National Committee to sanction the Republican National Committee before Election Day.

Judge John Michael Vazquez issued his decision Saturday.

The Democrats had argued Friday that Republicans were co-ordinating with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to intimidate voters in violation of an agreement that the RNC has been forced to follow since 1982.

Republican Party lawyers denied those claims.

Vazquez says that details produced so far by the RNC show that it is not working with the Trump campaign on ballot security measures.

The judge said he will allow for additional arguments after the election to decide whether the consent decree should be extended.