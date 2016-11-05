French soldier dies in an attack in northern Mali
PARIS — France's
The minister said Saturday the "attack" took place north-east of the Malian town of Kidal the day before and that Fabien Jacq, a 28-year-old staff sergeant with the French Barkhane force operating in the country, died overnight.
The mine targeted two French
The SITE Intelligence Group, specialists in monitoring jihadist publications, said the Mali-based Ansar Dine group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on Twitter.