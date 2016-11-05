French soldier dies in an attack in northern Mali

PARIS — France's defence ministry says a French soldier was fatally injured in an attack in northern Mali after a mine was detonated at his passing armoured vehicle during a supply mission.

The minister said Saturday the "attack" took place north-east of the Malian town of Kidal the day before and that Fabien Jacq, a 28-year-old staff sergeant with the French Barkhane force operating in the country, died overnight.

The mine targeted two French armoured vehicles Friday in early afternoon, and another French soldier was lightly wounded.