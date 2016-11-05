Gunman kills 3, wounds 1 during dominos game at Jamaica pub
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Authorities say a gunman opened fire on four people playing dominos at a pub in Jamaica, killing three and leaving one seriously injured.
Police say two males and one female were mortally wounded in the Friday night shooting in St. Catherine Parish, in southeast Jamaica. One male survived and on Saturday remained hospitalized in serious but stable condition.
The victims' identities and ages have not been released. Officers did not provide a motive for the crime, which was under investigation.