Iran appoints cabinet's 3rd female to helm tourism ministry
A
A
Share via Email
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani has appointed a woman as the head of the country's tourism and cultural heritage department.
His
Ahmadipour's previous role was as a middle-rank official in the country's Interior Ministry. She is now the third female member of the Cabinet.
Earlier on Tuesday, parliament approved her predecessor, Masoud Soltanifar, as the minister of youth affairs and sport.
Rouhani has already appointed two female
The Cabinet reshuffle comes ahead of next May's presidential election, when Rouhani will seek to appeal to women and a younger generation of voters.