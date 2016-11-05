Iran appoints cabinet's 3rd female to helm tourism ministry

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani has appointed a woman as the head of the country's tourism and cultural heritage department.

His website said Saturday report says Rouhani appointed Zahra Ahmadipour as deputy president in charge of the tourism and cultural heritage department.

Ahmadipour's previous role was as a middle-rank official in the country's Interior Ministry. She is now the third female member of the Cabinet.

Earlier on Tuesday, parliament approved her predecessor, Masoud Soltanifar, as the minister of youth affairs and sport.

Rouhani has already appointed two female vice-presidents , to head the environmental protection organization and the department for women and family affairs.