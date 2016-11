MOSUL, Iraq — Iraqi special forces are clearing buildings in neighbourhoods they entered in eastern Mosul a day earlier, after pushing out Islamic State militants in their drive to take back the city.

Fighting continued Saturday morning, with both sides firing mortars and automatic weapons on each other's positions, while the Iraqi troops also responded with artillery. Clashes were most intense in the al-Bakr neighbourhood . Sniper duels played out from rooftops in the mostly residential areas, where the majority of buildings are two stories high.