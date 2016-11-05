Israelis pay tribute to slain PM at memorial rally

TEL AVIV, Israel — Thousands of Israelis are gathering at the Tel Aviv square where Yitzhak Rabin was assassinated to mark the 21st anniversary of the former prime minister's death and remember his call for peace.

Rabin was gunned down on Nov. 4, 1995 by a Jewish extremist who opposed his policy of trading land for peace with the Palestinians.

Rabin's government negotiated the first interim peace accord with the Palestinians in 1993. He won a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

Saturday night's rally at the square that bears Rabin's name has become an annual pilgrimage for many Israelis to pay tribute to the slain leader.