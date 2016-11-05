News / World

Kashmir teenager's death sparks fresh anti-India protests

A masked Kashmiri protester prepares to throw an exploded tear gas shell back at government forces during a protest on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. Government forces fired tear gas and shotgun pellets to stop rock-throwing protesters after Friday prayers in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir. There have been almost daily protests since the July 8 killing of a popular rebel commander by Indian forces, often with stone-throwing youths clashing with police and paramilitary forces firing pellets and bullets into the crowds. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

SRINAGAR, India — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say at least 30 people were injured after government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas as a funeral procession for a slain teenager turned into a protest.

Police on Saturday intercepted the mourners carrying the body of the teenage boy who his family alleges died of police torture in the disputed region's main city.

Hundreds of young men participating in the funeral hurled rocks at the troops while another group of mourners changed route to bury him.

The boy died in a hospital overnight after was he found in an unconscious state a day after he went missing on Oct. 27.

Kashmir is experiencing its largest protests against Indian rule in recent years, sparked by the killing in July of a popular rebel commander.

