Kashmir teenager's death sparks fresh anti-India protests

SRINAGAR, India — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir say at least 30 people were injured after government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas as a funeral procession for a slain teenager turned into a protest.

Police on Saturday intercepted the mourners carrying the body of the teenage boy who his family alleges died of police torture in the disputed region's main city.

Hundreds of young men participating in the funeral hurled rocks at the troops while another group of mourners changed route to bury him.

The boy died in a hospital overnight after was he found in an unconscious state a day after he went missing on Oct. 27.