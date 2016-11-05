News / World

Man walking near White House with firearm prompts lock down

An ambulance and U.S. Secret Service officers are seen on Pennsylvania Avenue during a lock-down at the White House, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 in Washington. According to the Secret Service, a Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer noticed a man with a weapon in a holster while walking on Pennsylvania Avenue near Madison Place. The officer confronted the man and a brief struggle ensued, before the man was arrested. President Obama was not at the White House during the incident. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service says a man with a firearm walking near the White House led authorities to briefly lock down the property as a precaution.

A uniformed Secret Service officer confronted the unidentified man on Saturday afternoon as he walked along Pennsylvania Avenue near Madison Place, on the eastern side of Lafayette Park.

The man was placed under arrest after a brief struggle and turned over to the local police department.

He faces several charges, including carrying a firearm without a license, carrying unregistered ammunition and resisting arrest.

President Barack Obama was not at the White House at the time. He was in Maryland, playing golf at Andrews Air Force Base.

