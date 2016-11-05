Mosul Today: IS counterattacks from populated zones
A look at the main developments on the 19th day of the Mosul Offensive.
BAGHDAD — Iraqi special forces cleared buildings on Saturday in
COUNTERATTACK
Islamic State group fighters launched counterattacks in the thin strip of territory Iraqi special forces have recaptured, emerging from populated areas deeper in the city to target the troops with mortars and suicide car bombs.
The extremists also attacked farther into territory Iraqi forces claim to control, pushing back some gains along the southern edge of the Gogjali district that Iraqi forces declared "liberated" on Wednesday.
Fighting continued in the morning, with both sides firing mortars and automatic weapons on each other's positions, while the Iraqi troops also responded with artillery. Clashes were most intense in the al-Bakr
SOUTHERN APPROACHES FORTIFIED
More evidence of the daunting fortifications emerged on Saturday, with satellite images showing that IS has set up
The images taken Monday and made public by Stratfor, a private intelligence firm based in Austin, Texas, also showed that IS fighters have cleared terrain and
NORTHWARD SLOG
Advances toward Mosul have been slower from the south, with government troops still some 20 miles (35
Kurdish television channel Rudaw broadcast live footage of Iraqi troops and
Truckloads full of as many as 1,600 civilians may have been forcibly moved from Hamam al-Alil to Tal Afar earlier this week and may be transferred onward into Syria for possible use as human shields, the office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights warned Friday. Another 150 families from the town were moved to Mosul itself, the U.N. said.