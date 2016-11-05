Police investigate kidnap, torture of 3 women in Rio
SAO PAULO — Police are investigating the apparent kidnapping and torture of three women in a slum near Rio de Janeiro's upscale Copacabana
Officers said in a statement Saturday that the women's heads were shaved by local drug dealers who believed they were police informants. The women have been freed, and one suspect is in police custody.
Police began investigating Friday after finding images of the attack posted on social media. They did not respond to requests for more details.
Violence between rival drug trafficking gangs has been rising in Rio, and the cash-strapped city is struggling to respond. Brazil also has high rates of violence against women, an issue that gained widespread attention this year when images of the gang rape of a 16-year-old spread on social media.