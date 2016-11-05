Police investigate kidnap, torture of 3 women in Rio

SAO PAULO — Police are investigating the apparent kidnapping and torture of three women in a slum near Rio de Janeiro's upscale Copacabana neighbourhood .

Officers said in a statement Saturday that the women's heads were shaved by local drug dealers who believed they were police informants. The women have been freed, and one suspect is in police custody.

Police began investigating Friday after finding images of the attack posted on social media. They did not respond to requests for more details.