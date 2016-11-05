Pope: Bankrupt morals to save banks but not suffering people

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has denounced the "scandalous" amounts of money that governments and world institutions have found to save ailing banks but not suffering people, including migrants who are dying as they try to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

The pope on Saturday denounced these policies as a "bankruptcy of humanity."

The pope spoke during a meeting at the Vatican with an international group that included environmentalists, labour union activists and indigenous rights activists. In the audience was the former president of Uruguay, Jose Mujica, a defender of the poor.