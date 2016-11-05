Romania: 3, dead, 57 injured in pileup on fog-bound highway

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities say three people have died and 57 were injured in a pileup on a fog-bound highway.

Raed Arafat, a senior interior ministry official, told Realitatea TV said about 20 cars and two small buses travelling in the same direction slammed into each other Saturday morning on the main A2 highway that runs from Bucharest to the Black Sea coast in eastern Romania. The accident occurred some 67 kilometres (42 miles) east of Bucharest.