Romania: 3, dead, 57 injured in pileup on fog-bound highway
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romanian authorities say three people have died and 57 were injured in a pileup on a fog-bound highway.
Raed Arafat, a senior interior ministry official, told Realitatea TV said about 20 cars and two small buses
Arafat says helicopters were unable to land in the area because of the fog and the road will remain closed for several hours. Some of the injured were transferred to local hospitals, while others were being transported to Bucharest.