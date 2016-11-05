The Latest: Funeral held for slain California deputy

YREKA, Calif. — The Latest on funeral services for a deputy killed in Northern California (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

A Northern California deputy killed while investigating a domestic disturbance call was remembered as a peacemaker with a ready smile.

The Record Searchlight reports (http://bit.ly/2fnhS5h) dozens of law enforcement officers, friends and relatives of Deputy Jack Hopkins honoured him Saturday at a two-hour memorial held at the Siskiyou Golden State Fairgrounds indoor arena in Yreka.

Modoc Undersheriff Tex Dowdy says the 31-year-old will always be remembered as someone who did his job with a smile.

Rev. Jerry Elrod called Hopkins a superhero whose superpower was working out a situation instead of making an arrest.

The 31-year-old Hopkins died instantly after being shot Oct. 19 at a property south of Alturas, California, near the Oregon border.

The memorial ended with prayer and a slideshow of Hopkins' life.

11:45 a.m.

Funeral arrangements have been set for a Northern California deputy who was shot to death when he entered a home to investigate a domestic disturbance in a rural area.

The Modoc County Sheriff's Office says that the funeral for Deputy Jack Hopkins will be held Saturday in Yreka and he will be memorialized at the Siskiyou Golden State Fairgrounds indoor arena at 1:00 PM.

The suspect, Jack Lee Breiner, was shot and wounded by another deputy after a pursuit. He pleaded not guilty last week to a murder charge.

The Sheriff's Office says Hopkins was humble, happy, good-natured and known for putting others needs before his own. It says another memorial will be held for him at the Modoc High School Gym on November 18th.