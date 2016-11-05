The Latest: Satellites show new IS defences inside Mosul
MOSUL, Iraq — The Latest on the battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group (all times local):
2:15 p.m.
New satellite images show that IS militants in Mosul have set up daunting
The images taken Monday and made public by Saturday by Texas-based private intelligence firm Stratfor, show rows of concrete barricades, earthen berms and rubble blocking key routes leading to the core of the city.
Militants have also cleared terrain and
The intelligence firm said these
10:30 a.m.
Iraqi special forces are clearing buildings in
Fighting continued Saturday morning, with both sides firing mortars and automatic weapons on each other's positions, while the Iraqi troops also responded with artillery. Clashes were most intense in the al-Bakr
The special forces launched a two-pronged assault deeper into Mosul's urban