Trump: Campaign a 'movement' to take government back

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump says his bid for president is not just a campaign, it's a movement and a "once-in-a-lifetime chance to take our government back" from wealthy campaign donors and special interests and return power to the American people.

In the weekly Republican address, Trumps says he and Republicans running for Congress will bring badly needed change to government, including a plan to create millions of jobs, cut taxes and repeal and replace the health care law known as Obamacare.

Trump also repeats familiar promises to fix "terrible trade deals," end illegal immigration and suspend the admission of Syrian refugees to the country.