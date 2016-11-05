UK's Labour Party leader says government has no Brexit plans

LONDON — The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party says Prime Minister Theresa May's government is resisting "democratic scrutiny" of the Brexit process because it has not developed any plans for leaving the 28-nation bloc.

Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday called on May to immediately spell out her Brexit negotiating terms to Parliament now that Britain's High Court has ruled that Parliament must give its approval before formal talks begin.

The court's ruling means the prime minister does not have the authority to trigger Article 50 to leave the EU without parliamentary backing. Some believe this will delay the process.