1 deputy killed, 1 injured during a dispute central Georgia

BYRON, Ga. — Authorities say a Peach County deputy was killed and another was wounded responding to a dispute between neighbours in central Georgia.

The Macon Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2fu6Ifj ) reports the shooting happened Sunday near Byron, about 16 miles southwest of Macon.

Peach County coroner Kerry Rooks confirmed the deputy's death but could not release the name pending next of kin notification.

GBI special agent J.T. Ricketson says the sheriff's office contacted him about 6 p.m. requesting assistance responding to "a dispute between neighbours ."

Ricketson says when deputies arrived "they were under gunfire." He says they returned fire.

A suspect was taken to a hospital. Ricketson would not say if the suspect was shot.

A person who answered the phone at the sheriff's office said no one was there who could release any information.

___