Black pastors issue urgent plea to voters at Sunday services

DETROIT — Black pastors are urging their congregants to get out and vote, hoping to inspire a late flood of African-American turnout that could help propel Hillary Clinton to victory.

In Detroit, a pastor spoke of voting and citizenship. In Philadelphia, the minister reminded congregants others had died for their chance to cast a ballot. The Rev. Jesse Jackson spoke to a crowd of a few hundred people gathered in front of City Hall in Tallahassee, Florida.

African-Americans are seen as critical to Clinton's chances against Donald Trump, who polls show is not popular among black voters. However, early voting data indicates turnout will not be as high as four years ago, when Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, was on the ballot.