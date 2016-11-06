Death toll rises to 26 in Pakistani shipyard blast

KARACHI, Pakistan — A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a recent explosion in a shipyard has risen to 26 as more bodies have been found in the wreckage and some of the injured died from their wounds.

Zulfiqar Hashmi, a local administrator, said two more injured workers remained hospitalized in critical condition.

A massive fire last Tuesday engulfed an old ship being dismantled at the Gaddani shipbreaking yard, leading to an explosion of the ship's oil tank.

Dozens of labourers were trapped in the fire, with many of the survivors suffering severe burns.