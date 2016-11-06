Delhi shuts schools, halts construction to tackle pollution

New Delhi has closed its schools, halted construction and ordered that all roads be doused with water to settle dust as crippling air pollution continues to engulf the Indian capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told reporters after an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday that schools will be shut for three days and all construction halted for at least five days. He said a coal-fueled power plant on the edges of the city will be shut for 10 days.