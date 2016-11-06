Israeli PM: Either candidate will maintain US peace policy

JERUSALEM — Israel's leader says he expects the next American administration to back Israel's approach to peacemaking regardless of who is elected president.

Benjamin Netanyahu tells his Cabinet Sunday he expects to United States to stay loyal to its longstanding support for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict being resolved through "direct negotiations without preconditions, and of course not by decisions of the U.N. and other international institutions."

Previous rounds of negotiations over the establishment of a Palestinian state have broken down and left outbursts of violence in their wake.

Israel opposes foreign initiatives to pressure it into concessions and accuses the U.N. of an anti-Israel bias.