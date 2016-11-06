Kosovo opposition party supporter found dead in detention

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say an opposition party member in detention has died under still unclear circumstances.

A police statement Sunday said an autopsy would be conducted to clarify what killed opposition Self-Determination Movement activist Astrit Dehari.

The movement is blaming the government for Dehari's death and expressing doubts about media reports suggesting he arrived dead at a hospital after allegedly swallowing a fatal dose of prescription medicine.

Dehari and five other party supporters were arrested in late August for their alleged involvement in a rocket-propelled grenade attack on Parliament that damaged the building's exterior but caused no casualties.

The Aug. 4 attack occurred amid political tensions over the government's August 2015 agreement with neighbouring Montenegro determining their common border.