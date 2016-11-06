Kosovo police arrest 7 people for alleged terror activity

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo police say they have arrested seven people for alleged involvement in terror activities.

A police statement issued Sunday provided no details on what the suspects allegedly did, but said their actions in Kosovo and carried out in co-operation with co-conspirators in neighbouring Albania and Macedonia endangered the country.

Their arrests in three cities on Saturday came the same day authorities in Albania arrested four people for allegedly funding and recruiting members for the Islamic State group in Syria.

It was not clear if the European suspects had succeeded in placed recruits with extremist groups in Syria or Iraq.

Authorities say no Kosovo citizens have joined extremist groups in the Middle East this year, but about 70 are thought to be active there.