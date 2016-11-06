Protester in Trump rally scuffle denies being Clinton plant

A protester involved in a scuffle at a Donald Trump rally in Reno, Nevada is denying accusations that he is an operative for Democrats.

Austyn Crites said Sunday he went to the rally with a "Republicans Against Trump" sign of his own volition.

The 33-year-old registered Republican says he has donated money to Hillary Clinton's campaign and canvassed for her last week.

But he says he has never met with Clinton or her campaign.

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told CNN the protester was "a Democratic plant or operative" but offered no proof.

Crites says people were kicking and choking him Saturday when someone yelled something about a gun.

Secret Service agents quickly hustled Trump away. The agency said no gun was found.