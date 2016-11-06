Protesters gather near Moroccan parliament over grisly death

RABAT, Morocco — Nearly 2,000 people have marched to the Moroccan Parliament to protest the gruesome death of a fish vendor and to express a broader anger over alleged corruption by police and government officials.

The death of Mouhcine Fikri, who was crushed inside a garbage truck compactor, has prompted almost daily protests across Morocco involving complaints that far exceed the scope of the inciting event late last month.

Fikri had climbed into the garbage truck to retrieve swordfish that had been confiscated and discarded by police because the species is out of season. Eleven people face manslaughter charges.