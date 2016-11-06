Scotland's leader breaks with tradition, supports Clinton

LONDON — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has thrown political tradition aside to make her support for Hillary Clinton clear for all to see.

The popular leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party says in a Sunday Mail column that she "fervently hopes" Clinton will best Republican rival Donald Trump in Tuesday's U.S. presidential vote.

It's unusual for political leaders to express their opinion on other country's elections while the campaign is still underway. Neutrality is usually observed.

Nonetheless, Sturgeon says Clinton would be "a great president" and that the election of a woman leader in the U.S. would "also mark the shattering of the glass ceiling in terms of equality for women."