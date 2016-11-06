Soldiers from Kansas, Texas, Arizona killed in Jordan
The department said in a release Sunday that 27-year-old Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen, of Lawrence, Kansas; 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe of Tucson, Arizona; and 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Kerrville, Texas, died Friday after the convoy they were in came under fire as it entered a Jordanian military base.
Moriarty's death previously was announced by family members.
The department says the soldiers were assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and were supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.
The public affairs office for U.S. Army Special Operations Command didn't immediately return a call seeking additional comment Sunday.