Stockholm hotel apologizes for hosting populist pol gala

HELSINKI — Stockholm's posh Grand Hotel has apologized for hosting an awards ceremony for right-wing, populist politicians in Europe, saying it never should have taken the booking.

After a flood of protests on social media and cancellations by would-be guests, the 5-star hotel said in a statement Sunday that it should have broken the contract for the European Freedom Awards gala as soon as it realized the event would "cause strong reactions among our guests and our partners."

Several populist leaders participated in the ceremony put on by the anti-immigrant Sweden Democrats party on Friday, including former UK Independence Party chief Nigel Farage.