The Latest: China steps into Hong Kong dispute amid protests
BEIJING — The Latest on China's intervention in a Hong Kong political dispute (all times local):
9:55 a.m.
China's top legislature has adopted an interpretation of an article in Hong Kong's mini-constitution on oath-taking, effectively intervening in a political dispute in the southern Chinese city despite protests there on Sunday.
In issuing the interpretation, the National People's Congress Standing Committee said talk of independence for Hong Kong is intended to "divide the country" and severely harms the country's unity, territorial sovereignty and national security.
The interpretation says that those who advocate for independence for Hong Kong are not only disqualified from election and from assuming posts as lawmakers but should also be investigated for their legal obligations.