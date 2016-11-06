The Latest: China steps into Hong Kong dispute amid protests

BEIJING — The Latest on China's intervention in a Hong Kong political dispute (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

China's top legislature has adopted an interpretation of an article in Hong Kong's mini-constitution on oath-taking, effectively intervening in a political dispute in the southern Chinese city despite protests there on Sunday.

The dispute centres on a provocative display of anti-China sentiment by two newly elected pro-independence Hong Kong lawmakers at their swearing-in ceremony last month.

In issuing the interpretation, the National People's Congress Standing Committee said talk of independence for Hong Kong is intended to "divide the country" and severely harms the country's unity, territorial sovereignty and national security.