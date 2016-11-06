The Latest: Will Chris Christie stay on if Trump wins?

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times EST):

9:30 a.m.

Republican vice-presidential candidate Mike Pence isn't saying whether Chris Christie will continue to run Donald Trump's transition team if the Republicans win on Tuesday.

But in an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Pence says only that the campaign is not making any personnel changes "in the waning days of the campaign."

Christie is the chairman of the team charged with putting together a new government. The New Jersey governor is under fresh scrutiny for his role in the Bridgegate controversy.

Two Christie allies were convicted Friday in a plot to close the George Washington Bridge to punish a Democratic mayor for not backing Christie's re-election.

___

9:25 a.m.

Hillary Clinton's chief strategist says the campaign is focusing on Nevada and Michigan in the closing days of the presidential race.

John Podesta tells NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that if she can hold onto those two states in particular, "Hillary Clinton is going to be the next president of the United States."

Michigan, with 16 electoral votes, has voted for Democrats for president every election since it went for Clinton's husband in 1992. Recent polls have Clinton with a slim lead.

Nevada, with six electoral votes, has swung between parties every two presidential elections beginning with Bill Clinton's election that same year. Recent polls show a nearly tied contest.

It takes 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

___

9:20 a.m.

Hillary Clinton's chief adviser says Donald Trump is "essentially adopting Russian foreign policy and rejecting bipartisan U.S. foreign policy."

John Podesta tells NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that a "foreign power" hacked his emails and is working with Wikileaks to "dribble" those exchanges to the public with a clear agenda to hurt Clinton and help Trump before the presidential election Tuesday.

He suggested that Trump isn't just neutral on Russian foreign policy, but an advocate of it. Trump has raised eyebrows for repeatedly praising Putin's leadership and advocating a closer working relationship with Russia despite its record of human rights abuses and recent military incursions in Ukraine and Syria.

"At least he's a leader," Trump told MSNBC of Putin last December, "unlike what we have in this country."

___

8:55 a.m.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is making her support for Hillary Clinton clear for all to see.

The popular leader of the pro-independence Scottish National Party says in a Sunday Mail column that she "fervently hopes" Clinton will defeat Republican rival Donald Trump in Tuesday's U.S. presidential vote.

It's unusual for political leaders to express their opinion on other country's elections while the campaign is underway. Neutrality is usually observed.

Sturgeon says Clinton would be "a great president" and that her election would "also mark the shattering of the glass ceiling in terms of equality for women."

___

6:00 a.m.

Israel's prime minister says he expects the next American administration to back Israel's approach to peacemaking — regardless of who's elected president.

Benjamin Netanyahu tells his Cabinet he expects the United States to stay loyal to its long support for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict being resolved through direct negotiations without conditions — and not through pressure by the United Nations and other international groups.

Previous rounds of negotiations over the establishment of a Palestinian state have broken down and left outbursts of violence in their wake.