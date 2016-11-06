The Latest: Lindbeck, Stock: Voters want change

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — The Latest on campaigning by U.S. Senate and House candidates in Alaska (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

Democratic U.S. House candidate Steve Lindbeck says he thinks his race against incumbent Republican Rep. Don Young will be close.

Lindbeck says he's been travelling the state as much as he can and hearing people say they want a change.

Independent U.S. Senate candidate Margaret Stock says people tell her they're sick of career politicians. She says one of the biggest issues she's had is with name recognition. Stock says some of the people she meets haven't heard she's running but are receptive to her message when they learn more about her.

Lindbeck is Young's main challenger. Young is seeking a 23rd term and is touting his experience as an asset.

Stock is part of a crowded field challenging Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who has touted her seniority and willingness to work across party lines.

___

11:55 a.m.

Candidates in Alaska's U.S. Senate and House races are making a last-minute push for votes as election day approaches.

Scheduled events leading to Tuesday's elections include door-to-door get-out-the-vote efforts and sign waving.

The main U.S. Senate candidates are the Republican incumbent Lisa Murkowski, Democrat Ray Metcalfe, Libertarian Joe Miller and independent Margaret Stock.

Murkowski and Miller planned to attend a Sunday memorial for the Fairbanks police sergeant who died following complications from surgery after being shot last month.

The main House candidates are Rep. Don Young and Democrat Steve Lindbeck.