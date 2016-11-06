The Latest: No major quake damage reported at tank farm

CUSHING, Okla. — The Latest on the Magnitude 5.0 earthquake that struck Oklahoma. (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the Oklahoma Geological Survey report that there the OCC's Pipeline Safety Department has been in contact with pipeline operators at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil storage terminal and that there have been no immediate reports of any problems in the wake of the Magnitude 5.0 earthquake that struck at 7:44 p.m. CST.

They say the assessment of the infrastructure at the massive storage facility, one of the world's largest, continues.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the earthquake epicenter was located one mile west of Cushing, about 50 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The USGS initially stated it was a magnitude 5.3 earthquake but lowered that rating to 5.0.

The quake was felt as far away as Kansas City, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas.

__

8:13 p.m.

