The Latest: Suspect faces murder, kidnapping charges

WOODRUFF, S.C. — The Latest on the investigation after a missing woman was found chained inside a storage container (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The man arrested after a woman was found chained on his property in rural South Carolina has been charged with multiple counts of murder.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's website on Sunday says Todd Kohlhepp faces four counts of murder and a single kidnapping charge. A bond hearing has been set.

Sheriff Chuck Wright says Kohlhepp confessed Saturday that he was the shooter who killed four people at a motorcycle shop in 2003. Wright says Kohlhepp also showed law enforcement officers Saturday the gravesites of two of his other victims buried on his 95-acre property near Woodruff.

That's in addition to the body found Friday at the site. Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified that victim as 32-year-old Charles Carver, the boyfriend of the woman found in a locked metal container Thursday.

Wright says "God answered our prayers" in solving the 13-year-old cold case.

The sheriff says it's possible more bodies will be uncovered.

___

12:00 a.m.

The wife of one of the four people killed in a 2003 shooting at a South Carolina motorcycle shop says the man who authorities say confessed to the killing was a disgruntled customer.

Melissa Ponder told The Associated Press she was resigned that her husband Scott's death would never be solved before getting a phone call Saturday evening from one of the case's original detectives.

Ponder says the detectives told family members of all four victims the news at the same time — Todd Kohlhepp confessed to the killings.

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright says along with the killings of the people found at the Superbike shop, Kohlhepp showed officers where two other people are buried on his property where they originally found a woman chained inside a container Thursday. A body found Friday has been identified as her boyfriend.

Ponder says detectives told her Kohlhepp was an angry customer who had been in the shop several times.