The Latest: Suspect who fled hospital in handcuffs arrested

11:18 a.m.

Police in Southern California say they have arrested a handcuffed car theft suspect who bolted from a hospital while being treated for injuries in a traffic collision.

La Palma police said Javier Anguiano was found hiding in a neighbourhood several hours after he escaped from custody at a hospital in the Orange County suburb.

Police say Anguiano was arrested on suspicion of escape, outstanding warrants and charges related to drugs and a stolen vehicle.

Police say the 30-year-old had his hands cuffed in front of him, was wearing an unbuttoned plaid short-sleeved shirt, jeans and black loafers when he ran from the La Palma hospital.

They had issued a warning that he was unarmed, but considered dangerous.

