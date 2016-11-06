The Latest: Utah police ID officer fatally struck by car

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Latest on the death of a Utah police officer hit by a vehicle during a pursuit (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Police in Utah say a suburban Salt Lake City officer was deploying tire spikes when he was struck and killed by a stolen vehicle.

West Valley City police say 25-year-old Officer Cody Brotherson was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit Sunday morning.

Brotherson died at the scene.

According to investigators, the incident began when officers saw three people steal a car from an apartment complex. They fled in the car while police chased them.

Police say the car came to a stop after Brotherson was struck. The three occupants are in custody and being questioned.

West Valley City police say Brotherson had been with the department since December 2013.

___

9:02 a.m.

A West Valley City police officer has died after he was struck by a vehicle during a chase and three people are in custody.

Authorities say the incident began around 3:30 a.m. Sunday when police were pursuing the vehicle.

Police spokeswoman Rosanne Vainuku says the officer was standing outside his vehicle near the intersection of 4100 South and 2200 West when the suspect vehicle hit him.

The officer, whose name has not been released, died at the scene.

Vainuku says the three people detained are being interviewed by investigators.