UK interfaith leaders pray at Bataclan concert hall in Paris

PARIS — A group of U.K. interfaith leaders have prayed outside the Bataclan concert hall a week ahead of the Paris attacks anniversary, paying tribute to the "victims of hatred and terrorism" and warning against a rise of Islamophobia.

Muslim and Anglican leaders from across the U.K., including a London imam and a Syrian reverend, held a memorial service and laid flowers Sunday at the Bataclan in Paris in solidarity with people "who were brutally murdered because of this poison ideology."

The interfaith visit to France also included a mass in the Normandy church where an elderly Catholic priest had his throat slit in July.