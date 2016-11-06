UN peacekeeper killed, 7 wounded in north Mali convoy attack

BAMAKO, Mali — Authorities say Islamic militants have launched attacks on both a U.N. peacekeeping convoy and a Malian military camp in the country's north, killing at least three people.

Radhia Achouri with the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSMA, said a Togolese peacekeeper was killed Sunday morning along with two civilians when the convoy was attacked in Gourma.

Seven other peacekeepers were wounded, three of them seriously, Achouri said.

The attack came several hours after other jihadists assaulted a Malian military camp in nearby Gourma-Rharous. While there were no casualties, residents say the militants were able to steal five army vehicles including an ambulance.