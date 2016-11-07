At least 10 dead in Haiti as heavy rain falls in north

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities in Haiti say flooding has killed at least 10 people in three northern provinces as heavy rain falls across the region.

The Interior Ministry and the Civil Protection agency also report flooding in the southwestern peninsula hit by Hurricane Matthew last month.

Civil Protection official Jean Henry-Petit said Monday that nearly a foot (300 millimeters) of rain has fallen around the northern city of Cap-Haitien over the previous 48 hours. He said seven people died in and around that city and four were missing. An Interior Ministry statement said the dead include a mother and three children whose house collapsed outside Cap-Haitien.