Court lets Palestinian leader strip rival of immunity

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — A court has upheld Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' decision to strip a political rival of his parliamentary immunity.

The constitutional Court ruling, announced late Sunday, blocks the return of Mohammed Dahlan to the West Bank for a possible succession battle.

Dahlan was convicted in absentia of defamation after Abbas lifted his immunity in 2012. A Palestinian court threw out separate corruption charges after ruling Abbas' immunity decree was not legal.

In the past, only parliament could lift a member's immunity. Parliament has been defunct since the territorial split of 2007 that left Abbas with West Bank enclaves and the rival Hamas in control of Gaza.