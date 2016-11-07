Ex-EU Kosovo judge cleared of corruption allegations

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Prosecutors representing the European Union have cleared a former international judge of the EU's rule-of-law mission, known as EULEX, and three Kosovo lawyers of allegations of corruption.

A statement Monday by Kosovo's prosecutor-general's office said former EULEX Judge Francesco Florit, an Italian, "has not solicited or accepted any form of bribe, and he has not even accepted a promise of a bribe from the defendants" in two cases monitored by the agency. Three Albanian lawyers were cleared of allegations of giving bribes.

The two prosecutors, from Kosovo and the United States, were not identified.