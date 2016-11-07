Ex-student faces charges in Rutgers Business School stabbing

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A former Rutgers University student accused of returning to its business school and stabbing a faculty member, another student and himself is facing attempted-murder charges.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 25-year-old Joshua Thompson faces two counts of attempted murder and two weapons counts. Bail was set at $1 million.

The attack occurred Friday afternoon on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway (pihs-KAT'-uh-way). University officials sent out an alert telling people to avoid the area and take shelter, but that was rescinded about 30 minutes later after Thompson was taken into custody.

Thompson and the two others remain hospitalized. Further details on their conditions have not been disclosed.