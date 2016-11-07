French bishops hold day of prayers for victims of sex abuse

LOURDES, France — French bishops are holding a day of prayers and fasting for victims of sex abuse within the Catholic Church.

The bishops, who have gathered in the city of Lourdes for their biannual plenary assembly, prayed Monday "for forgiveness for the sins committed by clergy members."

During a Mass at the Rosary basilica, Bishop Luc Crepy gave the homily, exhorting his peers to play their part in "this fight against scandalous and criminal actions affecting the smaller ones." Crepy was appointed earlier this year as the new head of a church panel targeting pedophilia acts.

Following a call from Pope Francis to hold a worldwide day of prayers for victims, the church says meetings about pedophilia will also be organized in Lourdes, as well as Masses across the country.

Several French church officials have been accused in recent months of failing to report pedophile priests to judicial authorities. In August, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was cleared of allegations he shielded a priest charged with sexual aggression and rape of a minor.

Barbarin was questioned in June by investigators in the case of Rev. Bernard Preynat, a priest accused of abusing boy scouts in the 1980s. Barbarin said he was convinced the priest had reformed in 2007-2008 when they met.

Preynat retired in August 2015 after being relieved of his duties by the diocese. He was charged in January with sexual aggression of minors for a person in a position of authority.