Fugitive heir Durst to appear in LA court on murder charge

LOS ANGELES — Real estate heir and documentary figure Robert Durst is set to make a long-awaited appearance Monday in a Los Angeles courtroom to a charge of killing his friend 16 years ago.

An afternoon arraignment is scheduled for Durst at the Airport Branch courthouse in Los Angeles for the killing of Susan Berman in 2000.

Los Angeles County prosecutors have been seeking to bring Durst to California since shortly after his arrest in March 2015.

The arrest came just as the final episode was airing of "The Jinx," an HBO documentary that featured Durst and examined his alleged ties to the killing of Berman and several other crimes.

Before he could be brought to California, Durst faced a federal weapons charge in New Orleans. He pleaded guilty to that charge in April and has begun serving a seven-year prison sentence. He was brought to Los Angeles County jail from a federal prison in Indiana last week.

Durst's attorney, Dick DeGuerin, has said Durst is just as eager to come to Los Angeles County and prove his innocence.